A beautiful Monday in store, with a big cool-down on the way mid-week -Briana
High temperatures in the low to mid 70s with a mix of sun and clouds today.
Good Monday morning!
Chilly temperatures to start, followed by a mild afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 70s today across Eastern Washington and Oregon. Dry weather for the extended outlook, with a couple of showers possible overnight Tuesday-early Wednesday morning. Much cooler temperatures by the afternoon, highs in the 60s. Cold mornings by the end of the week. Highs in the 60s for Thursday and Friday afternoons.
