A beautiful Thursday. Wet weather returns this weekend. -Kristin

Happy Thursday!

A nice and sunny start to the day with temperatures out the door in the 50’s. Sunshine will stick around all day long with highs around average in the upper 70’s and low 80’s.

Unsettled weather moves in for the upcoming weekend. After a dry start Friday, look for a few showers and thunderstorms developing late in the afternoon and evening. Our highest rain chance will move in Friday night. A few rain showers will stick around both Saturday and Sunday, but there will be a lot of dry time. Look for cooler temperatures in the upper 60’s and low 70’s. Winds will be a bit breezy between 15 to 25 MPH.