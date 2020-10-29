A beautiful Thursday with wind returning Friday -Kristin

Happy Thursday!

It will be another beautiful day with plenty of sunshine and highs climbing into the low 60’s. The Air Stagnation Advisory continues through 11AM Friday morning for the Yakima and Kittitas Valley. Moderate to poor air quality possible in spots, so limit your time outdoors if you have any breathing or respiratory issues.

We will get a weak system moving through on Friday which will break down the ridge and improve air quality. Clouds will build into the area early with a slight chance of a stray shower through midday. The wind will pick up with gusts up to 40 MPH possible. Back to plenty of sunshine by afternoon with highs climbing into the mid 60’s. Halloween weekend will feature more sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 50’s Saturday and Sunday. Don’t forget to turn your clocks back before heading to bed Saturday night with daylight saving time coming to an end!