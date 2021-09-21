A beautiful Tuesday is on the way, with a nice start to Fall this week – Jason

by Jason Valentine

Good Monday evening!

What a beautiful day today and more on the way this week.

Tuesday, your final full day of summer, will be sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70’s. Light winds tomorrow and all this week.

Highs will stay in the mid 70’s to the lower 80’s all this week, with mostly sunny conditions. Best chance for light rain will be Wednesday morning in Yakima and Ellensburg.

Overnight will be clear and chilly with lows in the 40’s.

Have a great evening!

-Jason

