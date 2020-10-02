A beautiful weekend ahead with more 80’s! -Kristin

Happy Friday!

Enjoying the sunshine and warm afternoons? Thankfully, the beautiful weather will be sticking around for the upcoming weekend! Each morning will start off a bit cool in the upper 40’s and low 50’s. Once the sun is up, temperatures will climb pretty quickly into the low 80’s by afternoon. High level smoke will stick around for the next few days which means more hazy sunshine. Thankfully, there will be little to no impact to our air quality.

A dry front will work through later in the day Sunday with winds picking up a bit by afternoon into the evening. Look for slightly cooler temperatures by Monday of next week in the upper 70’s. The 80’s will be quick to return Tuesday and Wednesday with plenty of sunshine.