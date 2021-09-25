A beautiful weekend is ahead with plenty of heat, but much cooler temps and possible showers await early next week – Jason

by Jason Valentine

Happy weekend!

A very nice weekend is ahead!

For your Saturday highs will be in the mid to upper 80’s with abundant sunshine. Sunday will be about 5 degrees cooler, with wind picking up to 10-20mph, with more sunshine.

Shower activity could sneak in very early Monday, especially for the Yakima Valley. And cooler temps will take grip next week, with highs in the lower 70’s to upper 60’s.

Enjoy the heat and sunshine while it lasts!

-Jason

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.