A big change comes Friday, high winds and cooler temperatures set the tone of the weekend – Jason

by Jason Valentine

Good Thursday evening!

A beautiful day today, and I hope you enjoyed it, with the return of winds coming tomorrow morning.

Winds on Friday will be between 15 and 25mph sustained, and 10 to 20mph on Saturday. Tomorrow will be slightly cooler, but on Saturday and Sunday we’ll see highs in the mid to lower 50’s.

A cool next work week as well, with 50’s to lower 60’s through next Friday.

More snow will be coming to the Cascades starting tomorrow as well, so make sure to check pass conditions if you head over to the West side.

Have a great night!

-Jason

