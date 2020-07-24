A bit breezy Friday with elevated fire concerns -Kristin

Happy Friday!

Hope you are enjoying the “cool-down” around the area! It will be another pleasant afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80’s. Winds will be the biggest concern with gusts at times up to 25 MPH. There is a Red Flag Warning (High Fire Danger) in place mainly north and includes the part of the Yakima and Kittitas Valley. The Red Flag Warning is in effect from 1 to 8PM tonight.

Winds will calm down for the weekend. A beautiful day is in store on Saturday with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 80’s. The heat builds back into the area on Sunday with afternoon highs jumping above average in the upper 90’s. And then get ready for more triple digit heat next week! The hottest day on Tuesday with highs close to 104 degrees.