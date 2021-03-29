A bit more wind Monday; gusts up to 30 MPH -Kristin

Happy Monday!

After the wind storm Sunday, we will see small improvements today! The wind will be a bit breezy at times with gusts 20 to 30 MPH. The clouds are clearing out with a lot more sunshine on the way. And the air quality is back to healthy (green) after a lot of blowing dust on Sunday. It will be a cooler afternoon with highs in the upper 50’s.

A quiet and sunny week is ahead with a nice warm-up. Look for highs near 60 Tuesday, upper 60’s Wednesday and into the low 70’s Thursday.