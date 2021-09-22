A bit of clouds for your first day of Fall as nice conditions continue Wednesday – Jason

by Jason Valentine

Good Tuesday evening, and I hope you had a nice full day of Summer!

Fall hits tomorrow at 12:20PM. We’ll have a bit more cloud coverage for our areas in the morning hours with clearing as the day goes on. Highs will be in the mid 70’s to lower 80’s. Winds will be light, with a slight chance of a quick AM shower in the Yakima area.

We’ll be staying in the mid 70’s to mid 80’s through the weekend with plenty of sunshine on the way. A beautiful start to Fall!

Overnight tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the 40’s to lower 50’s.

Have a great evening!

-Jason

