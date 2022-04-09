A blustery weekend, with rain to snow in Yakima/Ellensburg Sunday and rain for the Mid-Columbia – Jason

by Jason Valentine

Good Friday and welcome to the weekend.

Blustery conditions will continue for our area into Saturday and Sunday. 10 to 20mph winds Saturday, and up to 15mph sustained winds on Sunday.

Early Sunday, and Sunday night we should see widespread rain, and even snow in the Yakima Valley and Ellensburg. By Monday morning we could see some light snow in Yakima, and 1 to 3 inches of the white stuff in Ellensburg.

There are two Winter Weather Advisories in our area. Until Saturday morning, 4 to 12 inches could snow in the Cascades. For the Blues, the Winter Weather Advisory is Saturday morning to Sunday night, with 4 to 8 inches in the upper elevations possible.

Highs will be chilly this weekend, with mid to lower 50’s, which will also extend into our next work week.

Be safe, and have a great weekend!

-Jason

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.