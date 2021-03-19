A breezy and cooler weekend ahead -Kristin

Happy Friday!

A cold front continues to push off to the east this morning with a few rain showers leftover mainly along the foothills of the Blues. Starting off with plenty of clouds, but peeks of sunshine will be possible later today. The wind will pick up today with gusts at times 15 to 25 MPH. And look for cooler temperatures with highs in the upper 50’s and low 60’s.

We could see a stray shower to start off the day Saturday, but we will see a lot of dry time this weekend. The wind will continue on Saturday with gusts up to 35 MPH possible. Afternoon highs will drop slightly below average in the upper 50’s both Saturday and Sunday.

Spring officially arrives on Saturday at 2:37 AM!

Our next rain chance is expected to move in Sunday evening/night and linger into the day Monday. With this system, the wind will be breezy again on Monday. Back to plenty of sunshine on Tuesday with highs close to 60 degrees.