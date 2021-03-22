Dodging rain showers early Monday -Kristin

Happy Monday!

It’s an active start to the week with rain showers at the lower elevations and mountain snow! Grab the umbrella from the Columbia Basin into the foothills of the Blues early this morning. Drying out by lunchtime into the afternoon with sunshine returning. The wind has also picked up with gusts at times today 20 to 30 MPH. Look for highs today in the mid to upper 50’s.

If you are traveling, be aware of the snow flying in the mountains. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for the Cascades and eastern slopes until 11AM today. And is also in place for the northern Blues until 8PM tonight.

A quiet day is on tap Tuesday with plenty of sunshine, highs in the upper 50’s to near 60 degrees. Our next system will push in on Wednesday with spotty rain showers and more wind. Clearing out Thursday and into the upcoming weekend. Nothing but sunshine is ahead Friday, Saturday and Sunday with a nice warm-up! Look for highs in the upper 60’s Saturday and near 70 degrees Sunday.