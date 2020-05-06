A breezy, cooler Wednesday with sunshine returning -Kristin

Wind gusts up to 25 MPH possible
Kristin Walls
Posted:
Updated:
by Kristin Walls

Happy Wednesday!

A cold front is moving through the area this morning with a line of heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Most of the wet weather will move out of the area by 8 or 9AM. Sunshine returns behind the front. Our winds will be our biggest issue today with gusts at times up to 25 MPH. A Wind Advisory is in place for Kittitas County until 8PM this evening with wind gusts up to 45 MPH possible. It will be a much cooler afternoon with highs in the upper 60’s.

Plenty of sunshine and a big warm-up on the way for Mother’s Day weekend. Look for highs in the low 80’s Friday with upper 80’s both Saturday and Sunday!

