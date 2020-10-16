A breezy Friday with a rain chance this weekend -Kristin

Happy Friday!

Winds are expected to return to the area today. After a quiet start, winds will pick up around lunchtime. Most of the area will see gusts up to 35 MPH through early tonight. A Wind Advisory is in place for areas northeast and parts of the foothills, including Walla Walla from 1PM until 9PM tonight. Areas in the advisory area could see gusts up to 50 MPH. More clouds will build into the area heading into the afternoon with showers possible in the Cascades and eastern slopes. Temperatures will jump above average today with highs in the low 70’s.

Saturday will be a beautiful day with sunshine to start and increasing clouds by late afternoon, highs in the upper 60’s. Rain chances develop overnight into Sunday morning. Dodging a few rain showers for the first half of the day Sunday with drier weather by afternoon and evening. It will be a cooler day in the low 60’s. Back to quiet weather next week, but temperatures will be below average in the upper 50’s and low 60’s.