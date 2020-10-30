A breezy Friday with gusts up to 40 MPH -Kristin

Happy Friday!

A cold front will work through the Pacific Northwest today with the wind picking up across the area. Wind gusts at times could be between 30 and 40 MPH. A Wind Advisory is in place for Kittitas County from 11AM until 8PM tonight with gusts in the advisory area up to 45 MPH. The front will bring clouds to the area this morning with a slight chance of a stray shower. Back to sunshine this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60’s.

The wind will die down overnight with plenty of sunshine back on Halloween! Look for highs both Saturday and Sunday in the mid to upper 50’s. Don’t forget to turn your clocks back before heading to bed Saturday night with daylight saving time coming to an end! More sunshine expected Monday with a rain chance on the way Tuesday.