A breezy Monday with a late day shower -Kristin

Happy Monday!

Unsettled weather returns to the PNW for the start of the workweek. Winds have already picked up across the area this morning – gusts at times today will be between 20 to 30 MPH. The day will start off with sunshine with clouds building into the area by afternoon and evening. A late day rain shower is possible. A higher chance for wet weather is expected tonight. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible. Within any thunderstorm, we could see gusty winds and heavy downpours. Temperatures will continue to stay above average today in the upper 70’s and low 80’s.

More showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Tuesday. Cooler temperatures on the way with highs in the upper 60’s and low 70’s Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.