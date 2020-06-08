A breezy Monday with gusts up to 30 MPH -Kristin

Happy Monday!

The rain has cleared out with sunshine returning today. But, our winds will stick around today with gusts at times up to 30 MPH. Afternoon temperatures will stay below average in the low 70s.

Clouds will start to move in tonight with rain chances developing. It will be a soggy start out the door on Tuesday. Drier by the afternoon, but a few showers or downpours will still be possible. It will be a cool day Tuesday in the mid to upper 60’s. Sunshine returns Wednesday with much warmer temperatures in the upper 70’s and low 80’s.