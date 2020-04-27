A breezy Monday with gusts up to 40 MPH -Kristin

Happy Monday!

A weak cold front is moving through the PNW today. The front is bringing more clouds and mild temperatures to the area this morning. Most are starting off in the 50’s and 60’s. Dodging a few rain showers early mainly east of the Tri-Cities. Turning windy today with gusts at times 30 to 40 MPH. Afternoon highs today will climb into the low to mid 70’s.

Winds will slowly die down overnight. Back to sunshine Tuesday with highs back into the upper 70’s. Get ready for some 80’s by Wednesday! Next best chance for rain arrives Wednesday night.