A breezy Thursday, gusts up to 35 MPH -Kristin

Happy Thursday!

The wet weather has moved out with the wind starting to pick up across the area this morning. Most spots could see gusts up to 35 MPH possible. The wind is a little lighter in the Yakima Valley out the door where freezing fog that has developed. Watch out for icy spots on your drive to work. We could see a slight chance of a stray shower early in the day with a partly sunny sky this afternoon. Look for a nice warm-up today with highs in the low 50’s

A Winter Weather Advisory continues for the Cascades, eastern slopes and northern Blues until 10PM tonight with additional snow possible. Be sure to check pass reports if traveling today with restrictions and delays possible.