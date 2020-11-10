A breezy Tuesday, gusts up to 30 MPH -Kristin

Happy Tuesday!

More unsettled weather is expected around the Pacific Northwest with a cold front moving in from the west. The wind has already picked up across the Columbia basin this morning. We could see wind gusts at times 20 to 30 MPH. It is a dry start at the lower elevations with sunshine returning. Keep your umbrella handy with a few rain showers popping up from time to time by late morning into the afternoon. Look for highs today in the upper 40’s to near 50 degrees.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for the eastern slopes and northern Blues through early Wednesday morning with snow levels down to 2500 feet. Be sure to check pass reports if traveling today. Back to quiet weather for Veterans Day on Wednesday with plenty of sunshine and lighter winds, highs in the upper 40’s. Clouds will start to build back into the area on Thursday with rain showers developing later in the day. The unsettled weather will stick around for the majority of the weekend with on and off rain showers. It will be a windy day Saturday with gusts up to 40 MPH possible.