A breezy Tuesday with an isolated shower -Kristin

Happy Tuesday!

We will see a little sunshine returning today, but don’t put away the umbrella just yet! An upper level low will continue to impact the Pacific Northwest with a slight chance of a stray shower or heavy downpour mainly this afternoon and evening. Within a few downpours, small hail will be possible. It will be a bit breezy with winds 10 to 20 MPH. Temperatures will stay below average today in the low 70’s.

A ridge of high pressure builds into the area mid-week into Father’s Day weekend. Back to plenty of sunshine with a nice warm-up! Look for highs in the low 80’s Wednesday, mid-80’s Thursday and low 90’s Friday and Saturday.

The first day of summer officially arrives on Saturday at 2:44PM!