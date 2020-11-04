A breezy Wednesday with 70’s returning! -Kristin

Happy Wednesday!

The wind has already started to pick up around the area bringing in mild temperatures to start off the morning – a few spots in the low 60’s! It will be a breezy day, even into the afternoon with gusts at times 20 to 30 MPH. The wind will usher in well above average temperatures with highs climbing into the upper 60’s and low 70’s. The sun will return today with a few rain showers continuing back into the eastern slopes and Cascades.

Clouds will increase again overnight with the wind dying down. We have a soggy day ahead on Thursday. Most spots will be dry out the door, but rain showers will spill into the area late morning into the afternoon with rainfall totals between 1/2 inch up to 1 inch in spots. With the wet weather, it will be slightly cooler in the low 60’s. Rain showers will linger into Friday morning from the Tri-Cities and east into the foothills of the Blues. With snow levels dropping between 2000 and 2500 feet, snow will be possible in the northern Blues. Turning drier Friday afternoon with highs in the low 50’s. Back to sunshine and clouds this weekend with temperatures dropping below average, highs in the low 50’s Saturday and upper 40’s Sunday.