A breezy Wednesday with a thunderstorm possible -Kristin

With an upper level low just off the coast, it will keep things unsettled around the Pacific Northwest. We are starting off with a few rain showers around the area, but it’s breezy. Winds today could gust up to 25 MPH at times. There will be a lot of dry time today with peeks of sunshine. Can’t rule out an isolated rain shower or thunderstorm today. Look for highs in the low 70’s.

Dodging more rain showers on Thursday with sunshine finally returning on Friday. More active weather this weekend. It will be a dry start on Saturday with rain showers moving in by Saturday afternoon and continuing into Sunday.