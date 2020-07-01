A breezy Wednesday with gusts up to 35 MPH

Happy Wednesday!

No relief in the winds today with gusts at times up to 35 MPH. Back to plenty of sunshine for the majority of the area. With a weak system impacting the Pacific Northwest, there is a slight chance of an isolated shower in the foothills of the Blues and eastern slopes. Temperatures this afternoon will stay below average in the mid to upper 70’s.

Expect another breezy day Thursday before calming down just in time for the holiday weekend! It is shaping up to be a beautiful 4th of July with warmer temperatures. Look for highs back into the upper 80’s Friday, Saturday and Sunday!