A cloudy Friday, rain showers developing -Kristin

Happy Friday!

An upper level low is moving into the Pacific Northwest with a lot of clouds around this morning. Dodging a few rain showers early, but looking at higher rain chances by afternoon and evening. There is a small storm chance for the foothills of the Blues. Afternoon highs today will climb into the upper 70’s.

The unsettled weather pattern will stick around this weekend. Saturday will feature sunshine and clouds with a slight shower chance by afternoon and evening. It will be breezy Saturday with gusts up to 25 MPH. Dodging a few more rain showers on Sunday with gusts at times up to 35 MPH. Temperatures will be cooler than average in the upper 60’s and low 70’s.