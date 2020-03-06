A cloudy Friday with late day rain chances -Kristin

Happy Friday!

A cold front will bring wet weather to the area later in the day. Starting off out the door with plenty of clouds and temperatures in the 30’s and 40s. As you are heading home from work today, you might be dodging a few rain showers with highs in the upper 50’s, close to 60 degrees. Higher rain chances are expected tonight into early Saturday morning. Back to a mainly dry day on Saturday with a little more sunshine by afternoon. Can’t rule out a stray shower by Saturday afternoon. It will be a bit breezy on Saturday behind the front with winds 20 to 25 MPH. Look for a cooler weekend with highs both Saturday and Sunday back into the low 50’s.