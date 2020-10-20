A cold blast bringing a chance for snow! -Kristin

The extended forecast is looking a lot like winter! Enjoy the seasonal temperatures today with sunshine returning, highs in the low to mid 60’s.

Our first system we are watching will move into the area on Wednesday. Winds will pick-up locally with gusts at times up to 30 MPH. We will have a slight chance of a stray shower, but most spots will stay dry. Snow is expected in the Cascades and even the Blues with snow levels dropping down to 3500 feet late in the day and Wednesday night. Areas like Snoqualmie Pass could pick up a few inches of snow, which would be the first for the season. Temperatures overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning will drop to near freezing with our first hard freeze of the season for many spots at lower elevations.

Thursday back to a quiet and sunny day, but chilly in the low 50’s. All eyes on our next system for Friday. There is still some uncertainly with this system. Right now, chilly rain showers develop late Friday morning into the afternoon. Some of the latest model runs are trying to show wet snow flakes mixing in at times at lower elevations. Afternoon highs on Friday won’t be getting out of the 40’s. The winter weather could stick around through early Saturday morning before moving out by afternoon. Back to sunshine for most the weekend, but temperatures will be running 20 to 25 degrees below average. Look for highs Saturday and Sunday in the low 40’s.