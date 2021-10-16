A Cold War-era Hanford story is brought to life in latest production at Richland Players

by Dylan Carter

RICHLAND, Wash. — Inspired by the story of her own parents, the late Kennewick playwright Bonnie L. Rutherford will have her vision of a Cold War-era production come to fruition when her play premieres at Richland Players this weekend.

According to a press release issued by the agency of the play’s director, Ted Miller, White Bluffs will debut at Richland Players on Friday, October 15 at 7:30 p.m. to kick off a slate of six performances.

The creatives behind White Bluffs offered the following synopsis for their theatrical production:

Set in the Hanford trailer camp of World War II, White Bluffs is the story of newlyweds Danny and Kim. Young, eager and somewhat naïve, Danny and Kim share a dream to stop traveling from job to job and settle down on a farm where they can raise a family. Their neighbors at Hanford, Willy and Gladys Bailey, are the couple’s closest friends. But the Bailey’s could threaten everything if they discover the young couple’s secret. Eventually the suspicious climate at Hanford threatens their dreams, Danny and Kim have to escape the depression and survive at Hanford. Only one thing stands in their way – the truth!

Rutherford was a graduate of Kamiakin High School in Kennewick. She got her higher education between Columbia Basin College and Eastern Washington University. She returned to Eastern Washington in 1996 and was an integral member of the Tri-Cities’ theatre community until her sudden passing in 2005.

To make this production as authentic as possible, Rutherford toured the Hanford site and spent a significant amount of time researching it for historical accuracy. She produced her first original play at a Las Vegas theatre in 1995 to critical acclaim. Her second production, a romantic comedy entitled Love Bytes, was produced at Columbia Basin College in 2000.

After the premiere on Friday night, the production will run again on the following dates:

Saturday, October 16, 2021, at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 17, 2021, at 2:00 p.m.

Friday, October 22, 2021, at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 23, 2021, at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 24, 2021, at 2:00 p.m.

