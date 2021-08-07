A cool and mostly sunny weekend is on the way, with triple digits looming late next week – Jason

by Jason Valentine

Happy weekend!

Get ready for a cooler weekend ahead. Highs will be mostly in the mid to upper 80’s for Saturday, and in the 70’s for Sunday! We should see winds 10 to 20 mph throughout the weekend. Our air quality improved today to Good on the air quality index, but we could see it dip back into the Moderate range with smoke coming from the West.

We will warm up quickly in our next work week with triple digits expected to start Thursday into our next weekend.

Overnight tonight will be windy with lowers in the mid to lower 60’s.

Have a great weekend!

-Jason

