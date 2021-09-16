A cool Thursday is ahead, with showers looming for this weekend – Jason

by Jason Valentine

Good Thursday morning!

Cool temps, and good air quality greet you this morning. Get ready for cool temps to take grip as we head towards the final weekend of Summer!

Today, ample sunshine with highs in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s. Rain could start as soon as tomorrow morning, especially in the Yakima Valley. Rain will be with us on and off for the entire weekend. That’s good news for the fires in the area, and helping out with our drought conditions. We expect between a quarter of an inch, to a full inch by the end of the weekend.

Cool temps in the mid to upper 60’s are expected this weekend.

Have a great Thursday, and maybe dress a little warmer today.

-Jason

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.