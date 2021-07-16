A cooler and breezy start to the weekend -Kristin

Happy Friday!

A bit of a breezy start to the day with gusts at times up to 25 MPH. Back to plenty of sunshine around the area with good air quality for the Columbia Basin, Yakima Valley and into the foothills. It will be a cooler afternoon with highs climbing into the upper 80’s and low 90’s.

More sunshine ahead on Saturday with temperatures near average in the low 90’s. Heating back up into the upper 90’s Sunday.

Next week, look for more sunshine with highs in the upper 90’s Monday and Tuesday.