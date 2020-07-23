A cooler and breezy Thursday -Kristin

Happy Thursday!

Relief from the heat is on the way today with highs back into the upper 80’s and low 90’s. After a few morning clouds, sunshine returns for the 2nd half of the day. Winds will be a bit breezy from time to time with gusts at times 15 to 25 MPH.

Temperatures will stay below average Friday into Saturday with highs in the 80’s to near 90 degrees. Winds will stay breezy Friday before settling down for the weekend. A nice day Saturday in the upper 80’s. Heating up on Sunday into the mid to upper 90’s. Triple digit heat returns next week!