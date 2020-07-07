A cooler and breezy Tuesday, gusts up to 35 MPH -Kristin

Happy Tuesday!

After a few thunderstorms moved through the area overnight, we are back to sunshine! The winds will be the biggest issue today with gusts at times up to 35 MPH. A Wind Advisory is in place for Kittitas county from 1PM until 11PM tonight. Gusts in the advisory area could be up to 50 MPH. It will be a cooler afternoon with highs in the upper 70’s and low 80’s.

A beautiful day is ahead on Wednesday with lighter winds, sunshine and warmer temperatures. Look for highs in the low to mid 80’s. A weak system will impact the area on Thursday with more clouds and a slight chance of a stray shower. Back to sunshine Friday and Saturday with highs in the 90’s.