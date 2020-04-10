A cooler Easter Weekend. Winds up to 35 MPH Saturday. -Kristin

Today could be our warmest day so far this year…climbing close to 80 degrees! We could see a few more high clouds building into the area this afternoon. Winds will start to pick up a bit later this evening with winds 20 to 25 MPH.

As a cold front drops in from the north on Saturday, winds could gust up to 35 MPH. No rain chances expected, but it will bring cooler temperatures back into the mid to upper 60’s. By Easter Sunday, the winds will die down. Back to plenty of sunshine with highs in the low 60’s.