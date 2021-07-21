A cooler Wednesday with gusts up to 35 MPH -Kristin

Happy Wednesday!

A few showers and thunderstorms rolled through parts of the area early this morning from the Columbia Basin into the foothills of the Blues. The wet weather won’t last long with plenty of sunshine returning. It will be a cooler afternoon with highs slightly below average in the upper 80’s to near 90 degrees.

A Red Flag Warning continues today through 10PM tonight for parts of the area where wind gusts up to 35 MPH is possible. For the Tri-Cities, it will be a bit breezy with gusts at times 15 to 25 MPH. The wind will slowly die down overnight.

A beautiful day is ahead on Thursday with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 80’s.

We will heat things up again this weekend with low 90’s on Friday and back into the upper 90’s both Saturday and Sunday.