A dozen cars were vandalized in Terrace Heights for Christmas gifts, laptops, and more

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Yakima County Sheriff's Office, Facebook

YAKIMA, Wash. — Deputies say that 10-15 vehicles in the Terrace Heights region of Yakima County were vandalized during a targeted operation overnight on Thursday.

According to a social media notice from the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, these vehicles were vandalized near the University Parkway Apartments and Terraced Estates areas.

Authorities say that the suspects broke at least two windows of every single one of the vehicles they prowled. However, they do not have ample security footage to help track them down at this point in time.

Now, police investigators are asking the community for help bringing these thieves to justice. Anyone with security video from midnight to the early morning of December 10, 2021 in the Terrace Heights area is urged to contact the authorities at your earliest convenience.

If you have information to contribute, please send an email to james.sandall@co.yakima.wa.us.

Yakima County deputies want to remind the community that thieves are actively looking for any valuable items inside of your cars. Amongst the items that were stolen were expensive basketball shoes, coats, backpacks, laptops, knives, wallets, money, and wrapped Christmas presents.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are revealed by the authorities.

