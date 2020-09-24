A fall-like Thursday with gusts up to 30 MPH -Kristin

Happy Thursday!

After a soggy night, rain is slowly moving out of the area. Light rain showers will continue through the foothills of the Blues through 8AM before drying out. More sunshine ahead today, but it will be a breezy day with gusts at times 20 to 30 MPH. And it will be a cooler, fall-like day in the upper 60’s and low 70’s.

Another rain chance developing Friday morning into the afternoon. Gusts at times Friday afternoon could be up to 35 MPH. Temperatures will stay below average in the upper 60’s. The rain will clear out this weekend with a slow warm-up. Look for low 70’s Saturday and mid 70’s Sunday. Sunny and warmer next week in the low 80’s!