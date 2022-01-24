A father and his two children survive a home fire in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A father and his two children made it out of their home after a fire engulfed their attached garage, according to a press release from the Kennewick Fire Department

Fire crews from the Kennewick Fire Department, Richland Fire & Emergency Services, and Benton County Fire District #1 responded to a residential fire at 714 N. Nelson St. on January 24, 2022, at 1:54 a.m.

The Kennewick Fire Department’s press release stated that the KFD crew arrived within four minutes of being dispatched because a fire station was close to the home at W. 10th St. and S. Kellogg St.

“A rapid response from this station played a significant role in preventing the fire from spreading into the home.” -KFD

KFD said before additional crews arrived on the scene, the KFD team “darken the main body of the fire” in the garage attached to a split entry home.

One man and two children were reportedly asleep in the home during the fire, but the man woke up to “strange popping and crackling noises” and a faint odor of smoke coming from the garage, according to KFD. The press release said the man went to investigate, and once he opened the door near the garage, the working smoke detectors were activated.

Firefighters said thankfully the man then closed the door leading to the garage and evacuated the home with his children. KFD said the father’s decision to close the door was essential in preventing the fire from spreading to the home.

“The Kennewick Fire Department would like to remind everyone to check their smoke detectors and contact to ensure they are working correctly, and once you get out, stay out!” – KFD

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

