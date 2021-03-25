A few showers out the door; a bit breezy Thursday -Kristin

Happy Thursday!

We will see small improvements around our area today! We are dodging a few rain showers early especially around the foothills of the Blues. Most areas will return to a partly sunny sky with temperatures a bit warmer in the upper 50’s to near 60 degrees. The wind will stay a bit breezy in spots with gusts at times up to 20 MPH.

A Winter Weather Advisory continues for the Blue mountains today above 4,000 feet until 5PM this afternoon. A few more inches of snowfall possible.

A ridge of high pressure will build into the area just in time for the weekend! Look for plenty of sunshine each day with a nice warm-up. Climbing into the low 60’s Friday, upper 60’s Saturday and low 70’s Sunday.

Our next system will slowly approach the area late Sunday with increasing clouds and wind. Rain showers will be possible Sunday night. A breezy start to our week on Monday with gusts up to 35 MPH. And it will be much cooler Monday with highs in the upper 50’s. Back to a quiet and sunny weather pattern Tuesday into Wednesday.