A fifth person with COVID-19 has died in Umatilla County

David Mann by David Mann

HERMISTON, Ore. — Umatilla County health officials reported Monday that a fifth resident who had COVID-19 has died.

The resident was a 74-year-old man with underlying health conditions. He tested positive June 21 and died June 26 at Good Shepherd Medical Center in Hermiston.

There has been a total of 497 cases of COVID-19 in Umatilla County since the start of the pandemic; 463 have been confirmed and 34 are considered presumptive positive.

Of those cases, 235 are considered “active” and six residents were hospitalized because of COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon.

Gov. Kate Brown announced Monday that face coverings will be required in indoor public spaces throughout Oregon starting Wednesday.

