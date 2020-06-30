A fifth person with COVID-19 has died in Umatilla County
HERMISTON, Ore. — Umatilla County health officials reported Monday that a fifth resident who had COVID-19 has died.
The resident was a 74-year-old man with underlying health conditions. He tested positive June 21 and died June 26 at Good Shepherd Medical Center in Hermiston.
There has been a total of 497 cases of COVID-19 in Umatilla County since the start of the pandemic; 463 have been confirmed and 34 are considered presumptive positive.
Of those cases, 235 are considered “active” and six residents were hospitalized because of COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon.
Gov. Kate Brown announced Monday that face coverings will be required in indoor public spaces throughout Oregon starting Wednesday.