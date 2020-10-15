A frosty start Thursday morning -Kristin

Happy Thursday!

It’s a cold start out the door with temperatures in the mid to upper 30’s in spots – areas of frost can’t be ruled out! A quiet and sunny day is ahead with afternoon highs in the low 60’s. Another weak system moves in later on Friday with increasing clouds and winds picking up a bit, gusts up to 25 MPH possible. Temperatures Friday afternoon will jump above average in the low 70’s!

The weekend will start off mainly sunny on Saturday, but it will be cooler in the upper 60’s. More clouds will build into the area on Sunday with a slight chance of a stray shower, highs in the low 60’s. Temperatures continue to drop for early next week with highs in the upper 50’s.