A golden opportunity helping local animals through the #BettyWhiteChallenge

KENNEWICK, Wash. –January 17, 2022, is not only Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, but it would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday. Many are celebrating White’s birthday through the viral trend called the #BettyWhiteChallenge, which encourages people to honor her memory by donating to animal welfare charities and shelters.

The beloved “Golden Girls” actress who, passed away on December 31, 2021, was a dedicated animal advocate who dreamt of becoming a Zookeeper. White worked with many organizations over the years and for 40 years, she was a volunteer, trustee and chair for the Great Los Angeles Zoo Association.

“Both my mother and father were tremendous animal lovers. They imbued in me the fact that, to me, there isn’t an animal on the planet that I don’t find fascinating and want to learn more about,” Betty White said in an interview with the Smithsonian Magazine in 2012.

If you are interested in contributing to local charities for the #BettyWhiteChallenge, here is a list of local organizations that need the community’s help.

“The Benton-Franklin Humane Society, located in the Tri-Cities area of Washington State, is dedicated to preventing cruelty to animals and the creation of a more responsible and humane community.” – BFHS Mission.

The Benton-Franklin Humane Society (BFHS) is raising funds for rescue animals of both BFHS and the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter (TCAS) facilities, as they are managing both. BFHS posted on their Facebook for the Betty White Memorial Fundraiser, “100% of these funds will go towards the food, medical needs, spay/neuter, and enrichment these animals require during their stay.”

Donations for the #BettyWhiteChallenge can be made online at www.bfhs.com or by clicking this link: https://bit.ly/3nx4hN0

Mikey’s Chance not only focuses on providing a safe haven for dogs from “desperate circumstances,” but they work to rehome dogs and find the best family for each animal.

Mikey’s Chance posted on their Facebook page, “so far we have matching pledges up to $1600.00-your contribution of $5.00 or more will go a long way in helping the animals in need in our community!” To donate, you can either click on the “Donate” button or use PayPal at this link: www.mikeyschance.com.

Mikey’s Chance also has a unique program called the Final Refuge Dogs, and according to the website, they are dogs “who have fatal medical diagnoses or have reached such an old age it would be too hard on them to move to a new home.”

This nonprofit is a volunteer- based, registered rescue dedicated to helping all dogs from the Tri-Cities find their forever home. Pronto Puppy Rescue online posted, “All items & money collected via our fees or from donations goes 100% to the care and rescue of our dogs. None of our volunteers are paid in anything other than puppy love.”

You can learn more about this organization and ways to give by visiting their Facebook page: Pronto Puppy Rescue.

Trap, Neuter, Return (TNR) is a program that lowers the homeless cat population by allowing free-roaming cats to live out their lives after they are humanely trapped, vaccinated, spayed/neutered, and identified as a TNR cat.

For additional questions, resources or to give your support, contact TriCitiesTNR@hotmail.com or donate to their wishlists:

POPP’s rescue animals have been surrendered, abandoned, or are simply a result of pet overpopulation. POPP is still look for volunteers and fosters, to learn more and to support POPP by donating $5 for Betty White’s birthday, click here.

“Tumbleweed Cat Rescue is run by a small group of dedicated and hard-working volunteers that aim to provide foster care, transport and adoption services for Tri-Cities felines in need,” according to TumbleWeedCatRescue.org.

Here is a list of ways to give for the #BettyWhiteChallenge:

Add Tumbleweed Cat Rescue as your smile.amazon.com supporting nonprofit while you shop online.

Create a Facebook fundraiser for the rescue to help provide funds for necessary supplies and medical bills.

Mail donation checks or supplies, such as online orders of cat food, litter, kitten formula, kitten bottles, fleece blankets, scratching posts/pads, small food dishes, and standard office supplies: Tumbleweed Cat Rescue – PO Box 5468 – West Richland, WA 99353

You can also donate to PayPal and Venmo by clicking here.

Their mission is to rescue dogs at risk, advocate for the breed, and educate the public about the true nature of Pitbulls when they are raised in a loving home. The Pitbull Pen is asking for a donation of $5 to pay for medical procedures, microchips, vaccinations, and anything else they may need. You can donate on:

PayPal thepitbullpen@gmail.com

CashApp $thepitbullpen

Learn more about the Pitbull Pen by clicking here.

ACPR offers shelter and cares for all dogs impounded in Othello and the greater Adams County area. They also assist the sheriff’s office, train rescued dogs, provide low-cost spay and neuter events, and post lost pets on Facebook.

To give back for the #BettyWhiteChallenge, you can donate on adamscountypetrescue.com/donate/ or go through Facebook.

RELATED HEADLINES FROM KAPP-KVEW STAFF: