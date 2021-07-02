A hazy Friday with high level smoke impacting the area -Kristin

Keeping a close eye on wildfire smoke that will impact the Pacific Northwest over the holiday weekend. Locally today, we will see high level smoke with little to no impact to our air quality. Waking up this morning with everyone reporting good air quality. It will be a bit hazy today, but temperatures will still climb above average this afternoon into the upper 90’s to near 100 degrees.

Our wind will stay a bit breezy for the holiday weekend. Today, look for winds 10 to 20 MPH. Saturday and Sunday our gusts at times could be up to 25 MPH increasing our fire danger. Please be careful lighting off fireworks!

The Excessive Heat Warning continues through 8PM Sunday. Temperatures will stay 10 to 15 degrees above average between 95 to 105 degrees.