A Heat Advisory in effect Monday, highs close to 100 degrees! -Kristin

Happy Monday!

Getting ready for a HOT week ahead with temperatures running 15 to 25 degrees above average! A Heat Advisory is in effect for the Columbia Basin including the Tri-Cities from noon today through 9PM this evening. Look for highs this afternoon ranging from 97 to 101 degrees. Near record heat for spots!

Moisture and instability will build into central Oregon Tuesday with a few showers and thunderstorms possible. Locally, we will see a few more clouds with a slight chance of an afternoon shower. And our wind will pick-up a bit beween 15 to 25 MPH. The heat continues with highs climbing back into the upper 90’s.

Staying a bit breezy on Wednesday with gusts up to 20 MPH. And another hot afternoon with highs close to 100 degrees!

Looking ahead to a very HOT weekend with near record heat and plenty of sunshine. Look for highs Friday up to 103 dgrees, Saturday up to 107 degrees and Sunday up to 108 degrees.