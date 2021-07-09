A Heat Advisory in place for the weekend! -Kristin

Heating up for the weekend with triple digits returning. A Heat Advisory is in effect on Saturday from 11AM until 8PM with temperatures ranging from 100 to 105 degrees.

Look for plenty of sunshine around on Friday with temperatures heating up quickly into the upper 90’s.

Make sure to stay hydrated if out and about on Saturday with highs climbing into the 100’s! It will be a bit breezy at times with the wind 10 to 20 MPH. Not much of a relief in temperatures on Sunday with highs near 100 by the afternoon.

More sunshine and heat early next week! Look for afternoon highs above average in the upper 90’s and low 100’s.