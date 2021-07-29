A Heat Advisory is in effect today, with Triple Digits temps and plenty of sunshine for your Thursday – Jason

by Jason Valentine

Good Thursday!

A Heat Advisory starts today at 11am until Saturday night at 8pm. Expect highs between 95 and 108 degrees through that time period. Most areas will see the hottest temperatures on Friday.

Today, highs are around 100 degrees, with light winds and some cloud coverage.

By Sunday we’ll get some relief with highs in the mid to lower 90’s, which will continue into our next work week.

Overnight is getting warmer with lows around 70 degrees and partly cloudy skies.

Stay cool and hydrated!

-Jason

