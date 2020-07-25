A home is a complete loss after early morning fire in West Richland, officials say

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

Courtesy: Benton County Sheriff's Office Facebook

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — A home is a complete loss following a large fire early Saturday morning in West Richland, authorities say.

The fire came in at 5:40 a.m. Saturday morning for a home near Ranch Road and Canal Drive.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office provided an update of the fire on their Facebook page, stating that there are “no reports of any injuries and the occupants were able to get out safely.”

Authorities say the cause of the fire is unknown.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments