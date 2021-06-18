A hot and breezy Father’s Day weekend -Kristin

Happy Friday!

More hot and sunny weather ahead today! Make sure to grab your sunglasses before heading out the door. Temperatures are comfortable early this morning in the 50’s and 60’s. Afternoon highs will climb into the low to mid 90’s.

Saturday will feature some high clouds along with increasing wind. With gusts 15 to 25 MPH at times, this will increase our fire danger. Temperatures Saturday afternoon will climb into the low 90’s. Another sunny and hot day is ahead for Father’s Day with temperatures back into the low 90’s.

A very hot start next week with afternoon highs Monday near 100 degrees! We will stay 10 to 15 degrees above average Tuesday through Thursday with temperatures climbing into the upper 90’s.