A hot and smoke Labor Day weekend is on the way – Jason

by Jason Valentine

Good Friday and welcome to the weekend!

A hot weekend is on the way, with more smoke in the Yakima Valley. There is an Air Quality Alert through Tuesday at Noon, so keep an eye on air quality if you head outside!

For your weekend, highs will be in the mid 80’s to lower 90’s. There should be plenty of hazy sunshine throughout. Winds will be around 10mph for the weekend as well.

Overnight, lows are mostly in the upper 40’s with clearing skies.

Have a great Labor Day weekend!

-Jason

